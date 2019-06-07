Dear Editor: Robert Mueller finally speaketh and now we’re finally getting closer to an impeachment inquiry. I don’t think there’s any excuses left not to do it. Neil Young was years ahead of his time when he released “Let’s Impeach The President” in 2006. Of course that was George W. Bush he was singing about, but he could easily update the video and re-release it now. It would fly to the top of the Billboard charts and stay there. He could add something about the current president surpassing the 10,000 lie and misleading statement threshold, heading rapidly for 11,000.
Why haven’t all those states that are trying to outlaw abortion stopped in their tracks? President Donald Trump said the country was full a couple of weeks ago. They’re making him look like a liar about that too. There’s an average of 360,000 births and 151,600 deaths per day on planet Earth, and if it keeps going at that rate it won’t even be standing room only after a while. Unless Republicans know about some new unpopulated planet that everybody else doesn’t, they’re going to have to face reality.
Apparently it’s still rather cold on Mt. Everest but they reportedly are finding corpses now that used to be buried by ice and snow. There’s no better time to buy a lot up there to get the jump on everybody else because that’s going to be the last place on Earth that’s habitable. The prices are going to really explode once everywhere else goes underwater when the glaciers melt. We’re going to need somebody who’ll put us back in the Paris climate accord since every other country is in it but us. That right, there is more evidence that Donald Trump has no shame.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
