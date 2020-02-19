D.J. Duffy: Don't believe the president's safety net promises

Dear Editor: I read with great interest Dave Zweifel’s recent column about more tax cuts. There’s not a Republican politician alive who doesn’t think that’s the answer to everything, especially if it helps a millionaire or billionaire who can then kick it back to their campaign. There’s also more money to plow into the stock market. It never trickles down like they say it does.
Donald Trump proposed slashing everything in the safety net right after saying another tax cut was sorely needed. He never says anything about cutting subsidies for the fossil fuel industry or other major donors. He took thousand of dollars away from veterans the last time he had a tax cut, many of who are probably still being squeezed so it’s hard to say what he’ll try to do to them next time. He probably thinks Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and recipients of other government benefits all have large stock portfolios so they don’t need anything else, since the stock market is way up at the moment.
Now that he has over 16,000 rather dubious statements under his belt, it might not be a good idea to believe what this president says.
D.J. Duffy
Delavan
