D. Flisram: It's good to hear all perspectives on wolf hunt

Dear Editor: Thank you for publishing Luke Hilgemann's perspective on the controversial wolf hunting issue in Wisconsin. As a non-hunter and someone who is concerned with wildlife preservation, I think it's important to hear both sides of the story, and frankly this is the first time I've been exposed to the hunters' perspective and the importance of managing the wolf population via hunting. Once again, it looks like we have an issue that isn't black and white and thus requires compromise.
My only objection is the characterization of the wolf as "vicious." This term seems unnecessarily negative and implies that wolves intentionally do bad things. They obviously hunt in order to simply survive. If this makes them vicious then I guess we should label all predators as such, including humans that hunt.
D. Flisram
Milwaukee
