Cynthia Richson: Middleton does not need an airport expansion

Dear Editor: The city of Middleton’s Morey Airport is a recreational airport.
Richard Morey, the owner of Morey Airplane Company, is the “official” fixed based operator and Morey Airport manager.
Capital Flight is a fixed based operator-like business that relocated from the Dane County Regional Airport to Morey Airport in July 2015. Morey Airplane Company and Capital Flight offer many duplicative services, including student pilot training.
According to the Morey Airport commission chairman, we have one of the densest airport environments around. He further stated, we have students and on-field pilots locked into mindless orbits around the field. Add in instrument and turbine straight in flights and you have chaos.
Surprisingly, the city requires these student pilots to have only $100,000 in liability insurance as they fly over hundreds of residents, eight schools and nearly 5,000 students, all within three miles of Morey Airport. Studies show most airplane accidents happen within five miles of an airport.
Morey Airport environs are not compatible with having two fixed base operators. Sunny, good weather days in the Middleton area have now been transformed into repetitive loud, low, flying airplanes from Morey Airport, most of which use leaded aviation gas. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Dane County has the second highest mobile (air) lead pollution in Wisconsin, of which 90% is caused by piston-driven aircraft like those flown at Morey Airport. In addition, unlike Dane County Regional Airport, Morey Airport does not sell unleaded aviation gas. Lead exposure is cumulative and very harmful, especially to children age 6 and under.
City of Middleton public officials have a duty to protect the public health, safety and welfare of citizens. We don’t need an airport expansion. You are already needlessly putting us all at risk.
Cynthia Richson
Middleton
