Cynthia Richson: Keep public notices in print

Dear Editor: I read about proposed Wisconsin Senate Bill 55 in a non-electronic, print copy of the Feb. 14 Wisconsin State Journal. Thank you to journalist Beth Bennett for bringing this important transparency and access matter to the public’s attention.
As the chair of a local government, I know firsthand that many residents living in Wisconsin lack sufficient resources and skills to rely solely on up-to-date technology with reliable internet access to utilize an internet-only government meeting website. Many residents in Wisconsin still enjoy reading and depend on print copy newspaper as part of their morning routine, and prefer to get their information in a physical, print format.
While saving money is a worthy goal, increased reliance on the internet and all the related time and expense that accompanies technology is essentially a form of cost shifting to users, and reduces access for a number of Wisconsin residents. For the foreseeable future, internet notices of government public meetings should continue to supplement, and not replace other written forms of public meeting information.
I find it ironic that when I initially tried to post this comment on the Wisconsin legislative public comment site, I was unable to make the electronic post because I did not have a required Facebook account.
Please protect meaningful public transparency and oppose this bill.
Cynthia Richson
Middleton
