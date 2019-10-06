Dear Editor: I agree with Gerald Campbell (“Trump is lulling us into a sense of complacency,” Sept. 28) that President Trump is wearing down engaged citizens. As more and more preposterous issues ignite outrage, we’re losing sight of some of the more mundane policy decisions that can also have tremendous effects on millions of Americans. For instance, this fall, Congress is considering whether to pass a new tax bill.
The U.S. Census reported that 38 million Americans were living in poverty last year, including 12 million children. Congress is already considering legislation to extend some business tax breaks. Will they uphold the principle set in 2015 that that any legislation extending business tax breaks must also include measures to help struggling families and children? The House Ways and Means Committee has already done this. It passed legislation extending the business tax breaks while also expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers not raising children — so that 5 million workers are no longer taxed into poverty – and making the full $2,000 Child Tax Credit available to the poorest children.
The antidote for complacency is to action. I encourage readers to contact Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to expand the EITC and Child Tax Credit.
Cynthia Changyit Levin
Town and Country, Missouri
