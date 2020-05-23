Cristhabel Martinez: There's help for mothers who want to quit smoking

Dear Editor" I hope all the moms out there had a wonderful Mother’s Day. For many kids, Mother’s Day was a day to cook breakfast in bed for mom, giving her a gift or just saying thanks. Although this was a special day for moms, we should also keep in mind that a terrific way to continue honoring/celebrating Mother’s Day could be to pledge to give moms who currently smoke the kind of loving support, encouragement and information that could help them make this the year they become tobacco-free.

In Wisconsin, the smoking rate among women is 14.6% accounting for 335,000 women smokers averaging to 3,320 annual smoking deaths. In the United States, more than 15.6 million adult women currently smoke, putting them at risk for heart attacks, strokes, lung cancer, emphysema, and other life-threatening illnesses. Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer among women, and smoking is attributable to 80% of these deaths. Smoking also accounts for about one of every three deaths from heart disease, the overall leading cause of death among women. When women quit smoking, they improve their own health as well as the health of the people around them. Mothers who give up smoking improve the likelihood that their children will grow up to be tobacco-free and live longer healthier lives.