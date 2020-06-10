Cristhabel Martinez: Don't sell tobacco products to youth

Dear Editor: With an array of candy-like tobacco products used by kids, more than ever is the importance of keeping tobacco out of the hands of minors. One way we do this in the city of Madison and Dane County is the Wisconsin Wins tobacco compliance program. How does it work? The Wisconsin Department of Health Services contracts with local partners to conduct investigations, retailer education and training, media outreach and community education. Wisconsin Wins' goal is to use positive reinforcement to create healthier communities by congratulating clerks who don’t sell tobacco to youth and educating those who do. This year we were able to complete 125 checks in the city of Madison. Of those, 125 checks were completed in Madison, with 19 sales to minors. We want to remind all businesses in Madison to continue to check for IDs and not sell to anyone under the age of 21 in 2020, and encourage all retailers to take a free and easy training to help educate your employee's on selling tobacco products lawfully. Go to www.tobaccocheck.org to help keep our kids tobacco-free. For more information about tobacco prevention in Dane County, visit the Tobacco-Free Columbia-Dane County Coalition at www.tfcdc.com.