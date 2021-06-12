 Skip to main content
Craig Wehrle: The Israel-Palestine conflict in simple terms

Craig Wehrle: The Israel-Palestine conflict in simple terms

Israel and the Palestine are like two kids: a big kid Israel and a little kid Palestine. The big kid pokes at the little kid until the little kid can’t take it anymore. The little kid lashes out. This is the big kid’s cue to whale on the little kid claiming self-defense.

Much of what passes for a complex situation is actually as simple as that. Anyone who’s raised children can understand this.

Craig Wehrle

Fitchburg

