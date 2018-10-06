Dear Editor: America fiddles while Yemen burns. Amid the ongoing “top stories” mostly about Trump and his latest antics there is an almost media silence about our complicity in the ongoing destruction in Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition has now added children to its list of targets. The country is facing famine and a cholera epidemic due to this ill-advised war. None of this would happen without our support. It gets brought up in Congress and gets tabled. A true “pro-life” policy would have ended our involvement a long time ago.
Craig Wehrle
Madison
