Dear Editor: If it's true that 150 homes will be unlivable if the F-35 comes to Madison maybe having it here is a bad idea. This means 150 families stand to lose the value of their homes unless the government intends to buy all the homes. Then you have all these empty houses. Besides a disrupted neighborhood. The plane itself is not without its problems. It is also designed to carry a nuclear warhead. Will we have nuclear warheads now stored at Truax?
Craig Wehrle
Madison
