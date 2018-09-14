Dear Editor: So Scott Walker finally has a solution to the student debt crisis eight years into his ruinous reign. And to no one's surprise, it's a tax cut, the Republican solution to anything and everything. Of course it's too little too late, but more than that it obscures the real problem — the drastic loss of public financial support for higher education, a nationwide trend perpetrated largely by Republicans.
But why this attack on higher education? Republican and conservative hostility to higher education is no secret. These institutions have long been regarded by conservatives as little more than hotbeds of liberalism and radical notions. By cutting public funding and freezing tuition, Republicans fulfill virtually all the items on their education bucket list. They can claim to cut the "burden" on taxpayers, restrict access to four-year colleges to the wealthy, cripple what they consider to be noxious institutions — all the while funneling the children of the working class into job training and tech schools.
I am reminded of a remark made by Mr. Potter in "It's a Wonderful Life" reacting to the notion that home loans should be made available to the working class. "What does that get us but a discontented and lazy rabble instead of a thrifty working class!" When it comes affordable higher education, Scott Walker and the Republicans couldn't have said it better.
Craig Piersma
Waunakee
