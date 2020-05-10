Craig Barbian: Vos, not Evers, acts as if he's a king

Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says that Gov. Tony Evers acts as if he’s a king after Evers extended the Stay at Home Order through May 26. That is a rich comment coming from somebody who has sought at every turn to limit the power of the duly elected leader of the state.

Before Evers was even elected, Wisconsin Republicans convened a lame-duck session to pass laws weakening Evers' power. In November 2019 Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Senate fired the state agriculture secretary appointed by Evers.

Now Republicans are bypassing lower courts and going straight to the state Supreme Court to reduce Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm's ability to make unilateral decisions during public health emergencies and instead require her to gain their approval before taking action.

But my favorite example of Vos’ interference was when the GOP went to the courts to defeat Evers plan to postpone the April elections due to the COVID-19 emergency. No matter that many other states controlled by Republicans did so. No matter that it endangered the health of thousands of Wisconsinites.