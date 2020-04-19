Craig Barbian: Messrs. Vos and Fitzgerald, have you no sense of decency?

Dear Editor: “Everybody is here safe. There’s less exposure here than you would get if you went to the grocery store. You are incredibly safe to go out."

These are the words of Robin Vos at a polling site on April 7 — where he was clad in rubber gloves, gown and a mask. Not a picture that inspired confidence in his whistling past the graveyard remarks.

This last week the Wisconsin GOP, led by Assembly Leader Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, chose to jeopardize the health of Wisconsin voters to further their systematic efforts to suppress voting in the state. No matter that red states such as Kentucky, Georgia and Wyoming have delayed their primaries.

Though several states postponing their primaries also have state Supreme Court races in the balance they chose to do the only sensible thing and delay their elections. But Vos and Fitzgerald chose to purposely endanger the lives of thousands of fellow Wisconsin citizens for the sake of their political agenda.

To repeat the question that Joseph Welch directed to Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy in 1954 during the Army McCarthy hearings, “Messrs. Vos and Fitzgerald, have you no sense of decency sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?

Craig Barbian