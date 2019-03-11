Dear Editor: We can start improving water quality by having the city not apply pesticides as much as they currently do. We have a great pesticide policy here in Madison, but the Parks Department cannot demonstrate that it follows it at all. The city could also ban the use of these chemicals on terraces, the space between the sidewalk and the street over which the city already has discretion. That would allow a safe area for children and dogs to walk as well. We need to stop automatically using these harmful chemicals for the health of our people, bees, and lakes.
Courtney Konieczko
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.