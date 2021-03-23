Court Coen: Not all Meriter nurses supported strike

Dear Editor: As a nurse who works in the ICU at Meriter, I want people to know not all of us supported the strike.
Did the pandemic put extra stress on us? YES.
Did people have to adjust their normal routines and schedules? YES.
Did the hospital try and help us navigate the challenges by offering extra support and pay? YES.
In November we were offered an incentive program which meant working extra shifts and receiving a bonus in March. This, on top of being the highest paid nurses in Wisconsin. To help us deal with the emotional trauma, we were offered free counseling sessions and our amazing social worker came through at all hours of the day to provide support and snacks. As with everywhere in the country, we also had to adjust our usage of PPE by wearing our masks more shifts than usual, but we never ran out and I never felt unsafe entering a COVID-19 room. Despite hearing stories of nurses in other states having to care for an unsafe number of patients, we maintained appropriate and safe staffing ratios. We’ve also had amazing community support and for that, thank you so much!
Court Coen
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.