Cory Forbes: In-person voting is not safe, absentee must be made easier

Dear Editor: While the online voter registration deadline being extended to March 30 is a step in the right direction, further action must be taken to ensure all Wisconsin voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard. In person voting is simply not safe with the coronavirus situation, and the governor’s stay-at-home order makes it even more essential that absentee voting is made as easy as possible. Young voters especially need as much help as possible to get them to the polls, as many have been sent home and now lack the resources they need to get out and vote.

Nextgen is an advocacy group, acting to mitigate the worst of the effects felt by this ongoing crisis, but action must be taken by state officials in order to have fair and accurate elections.The deadline must be extended both for absentee voting and online registration in order to give time for groups like Nextgen to reach out to as many voters as possible, giving everyone a chance to vote. We should write to our local representatives and ask them to take action.

Cory Forbes

Madison

