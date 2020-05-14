Cory Dudka: The U.S. can and should do more to help other nations

Dear Editor: Reading the news is something I, and many other fellow Americans do to start their day. However, reading headline after headline about how war-torn regions of the world struggle to find stability and normalcy sours my day. Not because hearing about these stories makes me uneasy, but because I know that our government can be doing more to make their lives better. Addressing global poverty is something, I hope, many Americans are in favor of. When polled, many think that the foreign aid budget is too high, citing that it should be lowered to about 10% of the federal budget. The shocking truth is that the foreign aid budget is less than %. It would seem that inadvertently, Americans want to support the foreign aid budget more than we already are. Furthermore, after having started an internship at the Borgen Project, I now realize that there are two major benefits America gains from addressing global poverty. First, by supporting the International Affairs Budget, we create opportunities for an expanded U.S. marketplace. In the last 50 years, the countries that we provided the most aid to, are now some of our largest trading partners, such as South Korea and Brazil. Secondly, by developing unstable regions of the world, we prevent future military engagements that could result in the loss of American lives, and an increased risk of terrorist attacks. I would like to conclude by urging Sen. Ron Johnson to increase support for the International Affairs Budget.