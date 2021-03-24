Consuelo López: Keep dirty attack ads out of local Madison races

Dear Editor: Paul Skidmore, the incumbent alder for District 9, uses attack ads to win reelection that fuel residents’ worst fears. Hoping to hang on to his job, he mercilessly attacks his opponent, an African American mother who has raised her children in poverty in a segregated area of our district. Skidmore’s rabid attacks include glossy fliers depicting shell casings found on Madison’s far west side that purport to drive fear among families and the largely white seniors who reside in the district. He depicts the younger Nikki Conklin as a public enemy of the police — which misleads voters.
In Madison, residents are increasingly demanding more community control of police expenditures and policies. Nikki Conklin is as much a solution to issues of public discord as one could hope for in advocating for an independent monitor, independent of political power and responsive to community needs. Let’s stop using dirty attack ads, Skidmore. It’s time to retire.
Consuelo López
Madison
