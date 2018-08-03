Dear Editor: An appeal to the Wisconsin patriot: Let us rally behind Mike McCabe, who will return prosperity and pride to our great state. Our unfortunate governor has abandoned us for the party interests, and we the people will no longer endure such abasement.
Mike McCabe is an honest servant. He sees the corruption that has exploited us, and he has answered, when no one else would, to voluntarily put limits on his campaign financing. It is through this method that we will free ourselves from the client-state status corporations have reduced us to, for there will be money in politics as long as the people tolerate it. To this, Mike McCabe says no more, and let the people show that they stand with him.
Conor Dvorak
Madison
