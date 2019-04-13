Dear Editor: Should schools change to a new system with a new grading system? I would say yes.
There are many examples where students aren’t able to get good grades because of not doing homework or having family issues, but they actually do have the knowledge and skills to get a career or attend college. However, they might not be able to because of our grading system and how it works. It restricts people's opportunities to get the education they want. They don't get to study what they want because maybe a teacher didn’t understand a student or something went wrong on an assignment, not because they don’t know the material. You could be the smartest student at a subject and not be accepted into a college you want to attend because the person next to you was on better terms with a teacher or maybe even did a few more homework assignments than you did. That could be make-or-break for your college experience and your future careers. This is just a small portion on why there should be a change in how things are graded for school and the education system.
Connor Thomas
Cottage Grove
