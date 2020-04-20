Connor Stone: We don't have to choose between virus deaths and economic catastrophe

Dear Editor: Describing safer-at-home orders as "economy-busting and life-altering restrictions health officials deem necessary," as the Cap Times recently did in its coverage of the upcoming Wisconsin Freedom Rally, feeds into the false narrative that we must choose between virus deaths and economic catastrophe. The reality is, of course, that the deaths of potentially millions of Americans that physical distancing is preventing would be economically disastrous in a way that is difficult to comprehend. Failure to include this context in COVID-19 coverage is certainly part of what is driving people to come out by the thousands to protest. As an ICU RN and husband of a small business owner, hostility from a minority of Wisconsinites towards the people doing everything they can to stop COVID-19 from busting us and our economy is something we just don't have time for.