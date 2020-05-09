Connor Stone: UW Hospital and Clinics is cutting from the bottom up

Dear Editor: Recent Cap Times coverage of UW Hospital and Clinics' response to budget constraints is unfortunately just as misleading as the language hourly workers at the hospital have received from administration. It needs to be made completely clear that the organization is cutting from the bottom; while our CEO, administrators, and managers are taking 10-20% pay cuts, hospital departments are facing 30% operating cuts per department. For many hourly workers, this can in practice mean a 40% or more pay cut. The hospital is avoiding furloughs of hourly staff not to support us, but to try to keep us hanging on by a thread to avoid the costs of unemployment and new hire training once staffing needs pick up in the future. There is an assumption that health care workers, especially those working on the front lines in the ICU, are immune to the COVID-19 recession; UW Hospital and Clinics is ensuring this is not the case.