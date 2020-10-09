Connor Nikolay: The Big 10 puts profit over safety

Dear Editor: The Big Ten has voted to play football starting Oct. 23 under strict guidelines. While many football fans are happy about this decision, public health officials are left to worry about the fallout. UW-Madison has two dorms under lockdown and a campus that is causing Dane County’s COVID-19 cases to skyrocket. With the resumption of football, campus will only become more of a COVID-19 hotspot as Badgers will congregate for tailgates and gameday house parties.
Big Ten guidelines say that teams should not play if the seven-day rolling average of positive tests in the population is greater than 7.5%, and be extremely cautious if the average is above 3.5%. Currently, UW-Madison has a seven-day percent positive rate for students tested on campus of 3.9%, and this is coming after two weeks of lockdown and no in-person classes. With in person activities resuming this week, we can expect to see that number rise even higher. Other schools in the conference are facing similar levels of COVID-19 positivity.
Bringing back football, even with stringent guidelines, will cause these numbers to climb. The Big Ten is putting profit over safety, and its students, as well as the people living around the campuses, will suffer the consequences.
Connor Nikolay
UW-Madison student
Madison
