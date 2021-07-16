Connie Davis: Older liberals left out of fractured America column

Dear Editor: I believe you missed my group ("Paul Fanlund: Has America — and Wisconsin — fractured into four parts?"). We are old and maybe our group is dying out, but we participated over the years in the forming of co-ops and businesses run by the members. My husband was a local union chairman as a railroad engineer. We participate in elections by contributing to candidates on the liberal side of politics and writing letters to our representatives — though I gave up writing to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson many years ago as he virtually never responded.
We have some college education, but our jobs were not dependent on it. We do believe in change. We have traveled extensively and can see examples of other cultures that would successfully have adaptations here, like better passenger rail, and encourage our representatives to adopt some of these things.
But I must admit, after Trump became president I was ready to move to Sweden, Canada, Ireland, etc. I did almost move to Canada in ’76 because of Nixon, but while spending time there realized there is no place like home and we need to keep trying to make our home better.
Connie Davis
Marcellon township
