Connie Davis: New Amtrak funding a boon

Connie Davis: New Amtrak funding a boon

Dear Editor: We are so happy to hear of new spending on rail service here in the U.S. Traveling to eight countries in Europe a few years ago we traveled by train everywhere, cheaply and conveniently from the centers of most cities. The years before 2021 we traveled to New Orleans, Santa Fe and Seattle and enjoyed it immensely. Any addition to Amtrak will be a positive for us.

Connie Davis

Marcellon Township

