Dear Editor: In the wake of the intrusion by ICE, I find myself in an ironic position being both privileged and secure and yet feeling powerless and violated. I cannot imagine the stress that many in our community are feeling who live with the real possibility of ICE destroying the lives they have built. As a citizen, I am deeply disturbed at the brazen disregard in ICE's invasion and the highly deceptive, unprofessional and unethical tactics they are using to intimidate and harass individuals in our community. The indiscriminate terror and disregard for human dignity that is being perpetrated upon our neighbors is inexcusable and unethical.
When we declared our community a sanctuary city, that should be more than just words. That needs to be real. While I admire the unilateral condemnation of ICE's actions by our local officials and law enforcement, words alone will not protect our neighbors when ICE comes again. Words alone are an act of retreating into our privileged positions. We can speak up because we are safe. While the safety of our neighbors is being jeopardized, accepting our safety is entrenching ourselves in our privilege. We need to do more.
So how will we respond more effectively the next time? If we are to resist, then we must disrupt. If you see ICE agents, report them. If you have neighbors who need a safe harbor, provide it. Create a network of safe harbors within your neighborhood. If ICE agents are invading your community, interfere. Take pictures and video to enforce accountability. Refuse to cooperate or provide information. Organize with others who are safe from their authority and block their entry. I don't believe this is radical. I believe this is a democratic responsibility.
Conner Wild
Madison
