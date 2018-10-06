College athletes already receive multiple benefits from their schools that should be considered compensation.
Scholarships are the biggest benefits. Free and half-priced tuition is, in turn, a payment to the athletes. According to CNBC, the average college student graduates with $37,172 in debt. This is all paid for by the school for the athletes who get full-ride scholarships.
If a player doesn’t get a scholarship because he or she is a walk-on or extra recruit, then why should that athlete be paid to perform at that level if the school didn’t go out of its way to “hire” the athlete for the “job”?
College athletes should not be compensated beyond the benefits they now receive. According to the NCAA website, college athletes receive 10 main benefits: college education, academic success, scholarships, student assistance funds, academic and support services, medical care, elite training opportunities, healthy living, exposure and experiences, and preparation for life.
Another benefit is student assistance funds for such things as a winter coat or free transportation to visit family for an unexpected event.
These athletes already receive what they need to live off, pretty much at no cost to them. So why would we need to give them extra compensation when they already have all their needs, and more, met?
Charles Block, UW-La Crosse student