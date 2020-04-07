Colleen Arko: Trump, Johnson motivated by power and greed

Dear Editor: It's amazing to me, as we deal with a pandemic, that those with "more" are fighting common sense to get "more!"

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Sen. Ron Johnson has, from the beginning of this, made inane comments and tried minimizing the dangers of the virus. He is beginning to sound like our ill-equipped loose-lipped president. Lives mean nothing to either of them unless it is their own. They both have children and grandchildren yet do not care if they are in danger of contracting this virus.

Money, power and greed seem to be the only thing that motivates them. How sad!

Colleen Arko

Kimberly

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.