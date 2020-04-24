Colleen Arko: Rivera-Wagner column was spot-on

Sen. Johnson has made the decision to back Mr. Trump no matter what he does or says. His main goal seems to be keeping the status quo. Keeping the power, control and arrogance at a high level.

We are suffering here in Wisconsin in many ways and now more so with "the virus." The recent election shows his perspective at work. His statement that poll workers were protected with nothing said about voters proves their perspective. Win at all costs, protect our power whether it is honest or fair to our constituents. The GOP henchmen left in the state Legislature to hog tie our governor have proven what their perspective is. It is the same as Ron Johnson's!