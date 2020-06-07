Cody Kamrowski: Support the Great American Outdoors Act

Cody Kamrowski: Support the Great American Outdoors Act

Dear Editor: On June 8, the United States Senate will vote on one of the largest conservation bills of our generation: the Great American Outdoors Act S.3422. This piece of legislation includes mandatory full funding for the highly successful Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) as well as critical funding to support deferred maintenance on America’s National Parks and other federal lands. Not only will this legislation amplify our wild and public places, it will also set in motion shovel-ready projects and get Americans back to work. With COVID-19 looming over all of us, the value of these outdoor spaces is more prominent than ever.

America has created an identity through the democratization of public land and outdoor spaces which is uniformly supported politically and socially. This legislation is not Republican vs. Democrat or one side against the other, this legislation is something Americans can unify on. For the Great American Outdoors Act to pass, there needs to be at minimum 60 in-person Senate votes in favor of this legislation. To ensure this legislation passes, I need you to call your senators and urge them to support this legislation with no amendments and they need to make the trip to Washington, D.C. to vote in person. Generations from now will look back and thank us for the momentous work we are doing today.

Cody Kamrowski

Wisconsin Wildlife Federation Board of Directors, National Wildlife Federation Board of Directors

Waunakee

