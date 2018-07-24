Dear Editor: With the crowded field in the Democratic primary for governor, it may be tough to decide who the top candidate is. When it comes to the lieutenant governor’s race, the choice is obvious. Mandela Barnes is by far the top candidate in the Democratic primary. Mandela grew up in one of the worst zip codes in the country to raise an African-American child. Many of his friends fell victim to the criminal justice system.
He also was a public school graduate. Going through our public school system gave him the tools to be successful. That is why he supports fully funding our public schools and tuition free education for those who attend a two-year college.
His unique experiences make him a top-notch candidate. He has been an organizer for various groups. That skill set will help get the vote out in areas that have not voted previously. The time he spent as a state representative make him qualified to hold the office of lieutenant governor. The position of lieutenant governor can help fortify a ticket when the general election occurs. I encourage you to vote for Mandela Barnes Aug. 14.
Clinton Anderson
Beloit
