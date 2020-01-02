Clifford Voegeli: Trump is the most un-Christian person in the U.S.

Dear Editor: What is an evangelical(?) Christian? What kind of Christian can be such an avid supporter of Donald Trump? He is probably the most un-Christian person in the country at this time, not only with his actions but his vulgar foul language toward anyone or anything he does not like. He is more like a disciple of the Bible's Satan than one of Jesus. Whether I am Christian or not I truly believe the Bible's Jesus' teaching of respect for fellow man or woman. As a true Christian would say, "Heaven help us."
Clifford Voegeli
Madison
