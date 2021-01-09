Clifford Asbury: Our democracy is treading water

Dear Editor: Politics again have the land of the free's “representative democracy most perfect system” treading water. In 2020, an uprising crackled under red and blue flames.
The battle charge sounds from the White House down Pennsylvania Avenue, up the Senate’s aisles, and through the House’s walls.
This coup alliance between the executive and legislative branches divides a nation, nullifies the oath to uphold the Constitution as individualism TRUMPS the Pledge of Allegiance, leaving Americans wondering if our melting pot will amalgamate. My country seeks relief from the nationalism vs. patriotism tyrannical debate!
Elected officials should hear the populace’s cries for reliefs, and maybe, WE THE PEOPLE will have real meaning helping heal a country fighting a pandemic that has claimed more lives than any U.S. wars.
WE must understand that rights extend beyond white America to the indigenous, immigrants and former enslaved Africans. Their votes count under one nation ordained and established by the Constitution. Or accept a partisan, zero-sum game, "Though it cost the blood of millions … let it come. Let justice be done."
Clifford Asbury
Chicago, Illinois
