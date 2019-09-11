Dear Editor: Evangelical Christians. Just what does that mean? Are those two words synonymous? Why I am wondering is that Evangelical Christians seem to be the solid part of Trump's base and probably the most vocal, and yes, white men (and women). What also puzzles me is the "Christian" part. How can a Christian support a person like Trump? He is an agnostic that claims to be a Christian who is anything but in his actions. He may say the correct things but that's not how he acts. He doesn't go to church on Sunday. His church is a golf course where he worships the almighty golf ball. Let's remember that the word christian means "Christlike."
Cliff Voegeli
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.