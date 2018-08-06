Dear Editor: I want to personally thank Paul Fanlund for "Last thoughts on the race to face Scott Walker." I have been wrestling for a year on who will be the best candidate to run against Scott Walker. As a political activist and chair of a west Madison progressive volunteer neighborhood group, Team Gold, we are constantly talking to our neighbors regarding issues that matter, not endorsing any governor candidate.
What I hear and intuitively feel is that people are tired, worn out from the toxic politics of resentment. We all have friends who live up north and we feel their economic pain and how the politics of resentment have turned neighbor against neighbor, abandoning the democratic principles of honest open debate about issues that improve the quality of life for all of us. Republicans and Democrats alike seem to voice that point. There is a yearning, it seems, to return to those values that made Wisconsin unique and a national international leader: support for the University of Wisconsin, bipartisan support for K-12 education, strong, well-maintained infrastructure, level playing field for the middle class and above all else civility. Nice people are winners: Badger football coach Paul Chryst and Sen. Tammy Baldwin are two examples I can think of. We not so long ago had a president who embraced and ran a campaign on the values of Respect, Empower and Include (REI) and won. I feel the majority in this state north, south, east and west are yearning to return to those principles.
Claudia Pogreba
Madison
