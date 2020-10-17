Claudia Looze: Wisconsin's electoral maps are unpatriotic and unrepresentative

Dear Editor: "Redistricting reform," "anti-gerrymandering," "fair maps" — many different names but one shared meaning: let the voters choose their elected officials rather than the other way around.
The way Wisconsin’s voting districts were drawn back in 2011 was unpatriotic. Here’s why: the lines were drawn using precise voter data analytics to “crack and pack” chosen voters into specific districts to ensure GOP control of the Legislature for years to follow. This was done in secret by GOP legislative aides, a consultant, and attorneys at a law office in the shadow of the state Capitol.
As planned, that act of gerrymandering rigged the state Legislature for the GOP. It ensures GOP incumbents never lose. Heck, they don't even have to campaign or appear for debates in the rare occurrence they have an opponent. GOP incumbents in the state Assembly vote in lockstep with the party, as instructed by Speaker Vos. My current "representative," Todd Novak, doesn’t need to listen to his constituents; he merely has to follow the orders from the speaker in order to remain in his seat. This doesn’t sound like representative government to me.
I am truly not represented by either my state representative or state senator. And neither are you. We are represented in the Wisconsin state Legislature by Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald. Gerrymandering caused this and this is why we need redistricting reform.
Visit the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition website (fairmapswi.com) to see which candidates have signed the Fair Maps pledge to show their support for legislation to create a nonpartisan independent process to draw legislative district maps. Last time I checked, Todd Novak had not signed the pledge. Why doesn’t Todd sign the pledge? He co-sponsored AB 303. Todd, be a patriot, sign the pledge. Better yet, do your job and pass AB 303 into law.
Claudia Looze
Highland
