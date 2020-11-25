Claudia Looze: The people have spoken, and they want fair maps

Dear Editor: It has come to my attention that Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, representing Scott Jensen, filed a petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court for a rule change regarding future redistricting litigation. It is my understanding that this rule change will limit the review of maps, rush the process and deter public comment. I believe that this rule change will politicize our state’s Supreme Court and will further damage the credibility of this once-grand institution.
By jumping over the lower courts, the people’s voice will be further shunned from the process. The people of Wisconsin have spoken loudly of their support for fair maps to be drawn in our state. Check the results of the recent anti-gerrymandering referendums! In Iowa County, where I worked hard with the Iowa County Fair Maps Team, the support for the anti-gerrymandering referendum on the November ballot was a resounding 73.8%. Overall statewide support is similar.
The people have spoken. The people are organized. The people are watching.
Claudia Looze
Highland
