Claudia Looze: Kriss Marion will bring dedication, smarts and enthusiasm to the Assembly

Dear Editor: I wholeheartedly endorse Kriss Marion for Assembly District 51 of the Wisconsin state Legislature for a myriad of reasons.
The state Legislature needs the intelligence and integrity Kriss possesses to move our state forward during this pandemic and economic chaos. Kriss has the temperament, commitment and empathy to get us on the right track regarding these large global issues, as well as the concerns we have in our back 40 or our backyard.
I know firsthand she is diving deep into the research of public policy issues that directly affect our region of the state including: agriculture/saving family farms, Main St. businesses/saving mom and pop shops, health care reform, broadband expansion, clean water/air, fair district maps, and fair taxation. Her research includes consulting experts, as well as talking with — and listening — to the people who live and work here.
Kriss actually listens to people. Her opponent, on the other hand, does not. He merely votes in lockstep with how his party and the Speaker instruct him to vote. He does not address the unique issues and concerns of our Driftless Region. That is no way to represent our district.
The experience Kriss brings to this position spans many sectors, from owning a small business to representing Lafayette County as a board supervisor. Her fabulous research skills are directly linked to her life as a journalist and her steadfast determination was displayed in her perseverance on the passing the “Cookie Bill,” making it legal to sell homemade baked and canned goods in Wisconsin.
Please join me in voting for Kriss Marion for Assembly District 51. You will not be disappointed by her dedication, brainpower and enthusiasm. Like I politely like to say about Kriss, who has a small farm near Blanchardville, “She gets manure done!”
Claudia Looze
Highland
