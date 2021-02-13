Claudia Looze: Don't miss your chance to weigh in on redistricting process

Dear Editor: As an Iowa County voter, I had the opportunity in November 2020 to vote on the non-binding redistricting referendum. My vote informed the state Legislature of my demand that fair maps be drawn this year instead of gerrymandered ones, as was done in 2011. It passed overwhelmingly in my county with 73.8% in favor. Statewide results were similar at 67.9%. The people have spoken, but we need to make sure the legislators are listening and hold them to take action to provide fair maps that will in turn provide fair elections. Voters must choose their representatives rather than the other way around.
Now is the time to make our voices heard again by presenting our concerns directly to the People’s Map Commission which is charged by Gov. Evers with drawing new redistricting maps using a nonpartisan process. The commission is holding hearings throughout Wisconsin to get input from the public. The virtual hearing here in the 2nd Congressional District will be held on March 11. If you want to help put an end to gerrymandering, please make your views known to the commission. For information about the People’s Map Commission, how to submit written comments, or how to attend the virtual hearing, go to the commission’s website govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps. Please don’t miss this opportunity to play a part in the redistricting process.
State legislators represent YOU. They must listen and carry out the will of their constituents.
Claudia Looze
Highland
