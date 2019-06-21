Dear Editor: Thank you for the extensive article, "Transfer Point, in the June 5, 2019 edition of the Capital Times.
It is true that Madison is experiencing rapid growth and has serious constraints to its transportation system. However bus rapid transit (BRT) is not the only solution. Whether, for example, East Washington Avenue’s traffic will be enhanced when two lanes are removed for BRT, is an issue. Can BRT usage reduce the auto traffic density enough to permit BRT-era traffic to move as swiftly as currently? Then there is downtown where BRT would be operating without its own right-of-way and subject to the same constraints as cars.
There is an alternative that would make use of unfettered rights-of-way that currently exist: The rail lines that radiate in all directions from downtown: to Fitchburg, Waunakee, Middleton/Mazomanie, Cottage Grove, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. The rail lines are owned by public entities and the freight traffic is not dense enough to interfere with commuter trains.My proposal is a two-year test of commuter service on the lines from Middleton and Sun Prairie. Lease equipment and motive power and have the Wisconsin Southern who operates the freight service, run and dispatch the trains. If successful, service could be extended to other points using battery-powered rail cars. And perhaps the BRT concept could thus be replaced.
Some say that Madison is “too small for rail-based commuter service.” Santa Fe, New Mexico (pop. 70,000) has frequent rail commuter service that is doing well. Madison has the highest population density (14,000 per square mile) of all the cities in its size range in the nation making public transit even more necessary. One final point: Ottawa, Canada’s capitol, has just given up its BRT plans and converted to rail. Our city executives might visit Ottawa and find out why.
Clark Johnson
Madison
