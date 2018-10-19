Dear Editor: In the article "Touring Madison's bike inequities" by Steven Elbow, Baltazar De Anda-Santana makes the claim that it is difficult to commute by bike from the south side. Having lived, worked, and commuted by bike in this area for 28 years, I have to say that this may be the best area in Madison from which to get around by bike. There are many great bike paths and back streets that connect to downtown as well as the east and west sides. From the trailer park he mentioned, you can head down to Quann Park Bike Path, connect to Wingra Creek Path, which you could then take to either the Isthmus Path or head around Monona Bay through Brittingham Park. Of course, Park Street is often the most direct route, but why would bikers choose to take this busy road when they have much better options? I do commend him and the group Just Bikes for the work they're doing to provide bikes and repair stations, as well as to educate people about getting around safely by bike.
Clare Seguin
Madison
