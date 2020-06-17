Claire Swingle: Environmental justice and racial justice are intertwined

Dear Editor: I've been hearing a lot lately, mostly from other well-meaning white liberals who look like me, that “we should stop talking about climate to support racial justice right now.” Hearing this reveals that these folks, who would never say so out loud, really think that the environmental movement is a white movement and that it would be some kind of favor to our black brethren to pause climate action to support racial justice for a week or two. That belief is deeply misguided in a false belief that climate justice and racial justice can be separated.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We can’t disentangle access to housing, health care, education, good jobs, clean air and clean water from racial justice. That’s why, for instance, the platform of Black Lives Matter includes environmental injustice. Calling for racial justice without using all of our privilege and resources to work to achieve the others makes those calls ring hollow. When we, white people, recognize that our liberation is bound with the liberation of people of color, it becomes obvious that it is a great disservice to those fighting for the right to breathe and for healthy and safe communities, to stop fighting for climate action.