Hi Lynn
Just finished this - 250 words is hard! Thanks for the opportunity. Use my MD for this Claire Gervais, MD. Address is 3918 Paunack Av if you need it. I am a family medicine physician, as you may know.
Thanks again!
Claire
CLEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR MADISON
Dear Editor: Mounting evidence of the complex realities of climate change can feel overwhelming, but Madison citizens can take a positive step by participating in an impactful campaign to solicit the Madison School Board to work toward 100 percent renewable energy for schools by 2040 (100renewmadison.org). The effort is led by a former West High School grad, Charles Hua, now a Harvard freshman, after the West Green Club accomplished an ambitious campaign to install solar panels at West High.
MG&E supplies almost 50 percent of Madison’s energy from coal plants located in the communities of Portage and Oak Creek. Another 20 percent comes from natural gas (Blount Street plant), and oil. Pollutants from burning these fossil fuels is a significant public health issue. As a physician I care for a broad spectrum of people affected by these pollutants, which are linked to asthma, heart disease, strokes, and cancers. Clean renewable energy is healthier for both children and adults.
Many schools worldwide are leading community climate change education and innovation by committing to clean renewable energy. Though we may not know every aspect of how to reach that goal, it is essential that the MMSD set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 to ensure commitment to increasing renewable energy and improve energy efficiency. By acting now, we are creating a clean energy future for our children and generations to come. I urge all Madisonians to take this positive step — go to 100renewmadison.org and sign the petition!
Claire Gervais, M.D.
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.