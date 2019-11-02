Dear Editor: In this time of deepening crisis related to the climate, the Capital Times could be the one local source of good, deep, wise and daily information about this crisis. How about inviting columns from the many local organizations and faith communities that are deeply involved? We see so many of the changes happening at this very moment, such as the fires in California. I am 72, privileged and white and will be dead when the great catastrophe threatens the very existence of all living creatures on this precious planet. This is the legacy we leave future generations unless we act immediately and with all our commitment to action without turning away, giving up or letting our myopic political obsession consume us. Every time I see a child in the store, hold a baby or see the children walking to school, my heart breaks. All poor, more often people of color and minorities will suffer first as they have seen so many times here in the U.S. and all over the world. Those with the least, will be the first to starve and die.
"Opinions differ as to how long it will take before various predictable (environmental) crises occur and how much each problem will complicate the solution of the others, but it is very clear that we will be hard pressed and we will be lucky to escape by the skin of our teeth. The truth is that although we are called on to meet very difficult problems of great urgency we know pathetically little of the facts. So, we must learn fast." — George E.P. Box (FRS and founder of UW Department of Statistics, died 1913): "Statistics and the Environment," Journal of the Washington Academy of Sciences, 64, No. 2, 1974.
Claire Box
Madison
