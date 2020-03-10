Claire Batten: Wisconsin needs fair maps to address injustices

Dear Editor: I am writing to you to address the issues that Wisconsin faces concerning lack of funding for public education. Being a recent graduate from the public school system of Wisconsin, I personally saw the effects that Scott Walker’s policies had on my teachers and administrators. I witnessed my passionate educators pay for activities such as labs out of pocket in attempt to still provide students with the best education possible, even though our governor at the time displayed a blatant disrespect for those molding the future. I turned 18 just in time to vote in the state governor election my senior year of high school. I was relieved graduating high school with the notion that my teachers, who are the reason that I was able to get accepted to UW-Madison, were finally going to receive respect from our state. A recent column however, proves the lasting negative effects that Scott Walker has had on our state. It is disappointing that legislative leaders would rather advance the new Jim Crow than genuinely invest in future generations. Electing a governor that prioritizes citizens over personal agenda was a pivotal move, but as you highlighted, gerrymandering has created a brick wall in means of structural change in the state of Wisconsin. It is the civic duty of Wisconsin citizens to aid Tony Evers in pressuring legislators to create appropriate legislative maps. By doing this, Wisconsin will be a step further in creating a just democracy system. Thank you for continuing to highlight the disparities seen within our state Legislature.
Claire Batten
Green Bay
