Cinthia Brazil: Licensure requirements protect Wisconsin patients

Dear Editor: I have just read the column in The Cap Times by Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, "Who’s afraid of occupational licensing?" I applaud him for taking on this campaign. I have been in the radiography field for over 30 years, and am appalled to hear that our license is considered unnecessary. Radiographers in the state of Wisconsin worked extremely hard to become licensed and protect the safety of our patients. I have witnessed firsthand unregistered, unlicensed, unschooled clerks, medical assistants, CNAs, RNs and even physicians attempt to take radiographs. The images are of poor quality and completely undiagnostic. How would you like to find out you had a mass in your chest a year after it showed up on a poor quality film?
Radiological technologists (technologist, not technicians) are “one who studies the discipline.” We study radiation physics, patient safety and positioning. We understand the effects and risks of radiation on the body. We are professionals and don’t just push a button. We are responsible for running equipment that emits potentially life-threatening radiation. Who would you rather take your X-ray? Licensure for our Wisconsin patients is the best way to protect them.
Cinthia Brazil, B.A., RT(R), CT
Secretary, Wisconsin Society of Radiological Technologists
Janesville
