Dear Editor: Cris and I are both public school parents and advocates. Cris has demonstrated her commitment by participating and attending School Board meetings for the past 12 years. This has given her lots of time to study and reflect on district data, budgets and policies. More importantly, she has listened to countless testimonies by parents, students, teachers and other community members. While board members and district leaders have come and gone, concerns about achievement and opportunity gaps, safety concerns and feelings of disenfranchisement have been repeated over and over.
Cris finds it unacceptable that not all children are thriving or feel safe in our schools. Because of these concerns, she has organized action to make our schools better and will continue to do so as a School Board member.
Cris believes that access to early childhood education, reducing class sizes, hiring more teachers of color, increasing students’ sense of belonging, and expanding culturally relevant teaching are the makings of a healthy and vibrant school district. She knows that many “reforms” only serve to privatize our public schools and diminish opportunities for our most-vulnerable children.
Cris is equipped to lead with a vision for our students and our families, will advocate for evidence-based strategies to close achievement and opportunity gaps and will bring transparency to the district. Cris is the most qualified to serve on the MMSD School Board. Join me in electing Cristiana Carusi on April 2.
Cindy Schlichte
Madison
