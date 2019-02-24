Weather Alert

...VERY STRONG WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS DEVELOPING THIS MORNING AND LINGERING INTO THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... A HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE FROM MIDDLE TO LATE MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON HOURS. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS TODAY INTO THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE TRASH CANS AND OTHER UNSECURED OBJECTS TO BE BLOWN AROUND. SOME TREE AND MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE, WITH SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. DRIVING WILL BE ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT ON NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. BLOWING SNOW MAY CAUSE SOME SLICK SPOTS. * CURRENT CONDITIONS...AS OF 10 AM WEST WINDS ARE 20 TO 30 MPH GUSTING 45 TO 52 MPH. HIGHEST GUSTS ARE IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN AND FAR EASTERN WISCONSIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&