Cindy Carter: Should we be surprised the rich will benefit most?

Dear Editor: I just read Dave Zweifel's column about the proposed bailout for the mega corporations and the billionaires. As much as I sympathize, not many really care, which is a really sad note for the state of our country. I don't understand why the poorly paid and the undervalued workers are not up in arms about this, but they are not. They have been "left in the dust" so many times, I think they have become immune to these bailouts. I guess it is hard for one to wrap their head around the fact that the rich come out smelling like a rose at our expense, not matter what, so they don't get too upset about it and just go on about their life. They will just take their $600 and be happy with that. I for one am furious about the fact that the rich and the mega corps will once again be bailed out by our government, because I "get it." This is a practice that has been doled out time and time again along with the lies that the "trickle down effect will save us all." Of course those of us who understand basic economics know that THIS JUST DOESN'T WORK and NEVER HAS. So once again the little guy gets peanuts and the rich get caviar. Should any of us be surprised?